Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 5,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

