Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. 36,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,114. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

