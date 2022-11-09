Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.