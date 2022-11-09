Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $124.91. 15,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

