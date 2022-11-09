Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,602. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

