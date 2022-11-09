Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 20,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $169.22. 285,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

