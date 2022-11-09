Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PAHC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.96.
Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
