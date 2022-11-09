Phibro Animal Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAHC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

