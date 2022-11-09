Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.