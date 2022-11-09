Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.