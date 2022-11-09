Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. 31,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.
PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
