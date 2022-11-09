Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. 29,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

