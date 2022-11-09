PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

