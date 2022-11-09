PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PMF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

