Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 233.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $8.60 on Wednesday, reaching $250.65. 17,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average is $242.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

