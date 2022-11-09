Piper Sandler Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $8.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 46,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,512. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $428.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 132,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.