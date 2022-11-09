Piper Sandler Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.95.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after buying an additional 4,217,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.