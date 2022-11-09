Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 5,761 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. 183,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus Company Profile

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

