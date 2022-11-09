Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Plug Power by 141.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.