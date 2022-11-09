Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Plug Power stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Plug Power by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Plug Power by 141.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

