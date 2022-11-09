Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 15,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

