Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,804. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.42 million and a P/E ratio of 99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
