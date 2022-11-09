Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.94 million and a P/E ratio of 99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

PIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.