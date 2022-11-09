Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $209.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $209.54 million and $10.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00317921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.24859805 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,865,747.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

