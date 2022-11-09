Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 69350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Pontem Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pontem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,324,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Pontem by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pontem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288,812 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

