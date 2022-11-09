Poshmark (POSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.35. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POSH. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,971 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 914,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

