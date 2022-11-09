ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 2,228,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,142,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Little Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,314,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,700.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

