Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

