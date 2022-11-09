Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 15,768 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.