Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 224 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

DEO stock opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.78. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

