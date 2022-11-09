Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $833.51 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $845.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

