Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 145.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 76,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

