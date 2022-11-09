Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.