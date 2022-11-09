Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.69. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $1,307,148 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

