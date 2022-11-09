Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.