Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

