Provenance Blockchain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $18,641.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

