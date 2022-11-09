Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

PROV stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

