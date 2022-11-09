Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROVGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

PROV stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

