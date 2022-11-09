ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of D stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

