ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 117.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.