ProVise Management Group LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,587. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15.

