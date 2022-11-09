ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

IWY traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.54. 277,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,424. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

