ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 241,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,537. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.