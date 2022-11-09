Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 239,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 260,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,175 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

