Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 1350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of 47.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

