Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reduced by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

MGM stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

