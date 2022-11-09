Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average of $499.08. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

