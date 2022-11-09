Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.08.
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
