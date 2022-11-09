Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
