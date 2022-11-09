Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

