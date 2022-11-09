Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
