Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.