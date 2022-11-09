Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.7 %

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.50.

TSE EIF opened at C$45.71 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.93.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

