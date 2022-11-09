Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ANF stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $870.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.