Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $870.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

