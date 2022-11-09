Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

EHAB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $283,972.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

